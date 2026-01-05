Deepika Padukone's AA22xA6 first look OUT? Makers releases two posters, leaving fans…

Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 40th birthday today. On this occasion, Sun Network releases two pictures of the actress, leaving fans confused about whether it is the first look of Deepika from AA22xA6. Read on to know more.

On January 5th, Deepika Padukone celebrated her 40th birthday. On this special occasion, her fans were eagerly awaiting the first look from her upcoming film AA22 x A6, which also stars Allu Arjun and is directed by Atlee. However, some pictures shared by Sun Pictures and Sun Music on her birthday left fans confused rather than excited. People could not figure out if it was Deepika's official first look or just a fan-made edit.

Sun Network wishes Deepika Padukone ‘a very happy birthday’

Sun Pictures posted a picture of Deepika wishing her a happy birthday, showing her standing in front of a backdrop of the sun and rocks, wearing flowing clothes. The tweet read, “Wishing the super talented @deepikapadukone a very happy birthday!” However, some fans quickly recognized that the picture was from a photoshoot she did for Marie Claire magazine in May 2025. The post did not mention the film AA22 x A6 anywhere, leading to speculation that it was not a look from the film.

Is Deepika Padukone's AA22xA6 first look OUT?

Meanwhile, Sun Music shared a completely different picture of Deepika. In this image, Deepika was seen in the avatar of a samurai warrior, holding two swords and standing in a field. This look appeared powerful and action-packed. But the post did not mention the film's name, nor was it shared by director Atlee or actor Allu Arjun. This sparked a debate online about whether it was Deepika's first look or simply a fan-made image.

Netizens' reaction to Deepika Padukone's viral photo

The reactions on social media were quite varied and amusing. Some fans asked, "Where is the first look?" while others commented that it looked like a leftover poster from the film Kalki 2898 AD with a new watermark. Many users felt the image was AI-generated. Some even wrote that the skin tone and background suggested it was an image created using artificial intelligence. One wrote, “Why it looks sooo AI coded? Even the skin tone looks like it was generated in chatgpt.” Another commented, “Is this the look reveal of DP from Atlee - Allu Arjun movie?” On Reddit, several users also pointed out that Sun Music often posts fan-made edits.

About AA22 x A6

Not much information has been revealed about the film AA22 x A6 yet. The film was announced last April on Allu Arjun's birthday, and was touted as a major sci-fi project. Deepika Padukone's involvement was officially confirmed in June, and she was teased as playing a warrior. Fans are currently awaiting the film's official first look and further updates.

