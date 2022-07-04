Deepika Padukone's EPIC reaction to a fan saying, 'We love you,' will leave you in splits [Watch Video]

Deepika Padukone is one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in the entertainment industry. The Pathaan beauty is abroad with her entire family attending an event. Since morning, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are winning hearts with their video and affable chemistry from Shankar Mahadevan's concert. However, there's one video that you'd probably miss. It is from the Konkani Sammelan held in the US. Also Read - Koffee With Karan: When Deepika Padukone revealed what she'll do with the RK tattoo post breakup with Ranbir Kapoor and stuck to her words

Deepika's FUNNY reaction to fan saying 'We love you'

So, Deepika Padukone was seen taking a seat on the podium with the other guests at the Konkani Sammelan being held in the US. The gorgeous beauty was seen in a pink dress. A fan screamed at the top of her lungs, "We love you Deepika," to which the Fighter actress quickly responded saying, "I am a married woman now, behave," to splits of laughter from the audience and the fan herself. Deepika Padukone is quite witty and charming that way. Her video clip is going viral, check out it here, in case you missed it:

Ranveer and Deepika steal the show

Shankar Mahadevan was in the US too, it seems, attending the convention. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and her whole family seemed to attend the concert of Shankar Mahadevan, it seems. They both were seen grooving to the songs sung by the amazing singer. Their chemistry with each other and their love for listening to Indian/ Bollywood songs outside, hits different. Fans have been going gaga over DeepVeer.

Workfront of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has Pathaan with . It is being helmed by . She also has Fighter which is again directed by Siddharth Anand. It stars in the lead opposite Deepika. She also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K with and . She will be seen in The Intern with Big B again and also has a cameo in Cirkus. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, has ’s Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with , Baiju Bawra with , , and a film with Shankar.