Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular and successful actresses in Bollywood. She has won millions of hearts with her stunning performances and her gorgeous looks. But do you know what goes behind her fit and fabulous physique? How does she maintain her lean and athletic body, her glowing skin, and her radiant smile? In this article, we will reveal some of the secrets behind Fighter actress Deepika Padukone's fitness and diet regime, and how you can follow her example to achieve your own health and happiness goals. She follows a balanced and nutritious diet

Pathaan actress is a self-confessed foodie who loves to indulge in her favorite dishes once in a while. However, she also makes sure that she eats a balanced and nutritious diet that provides her with all the essential nutrients and energy. She avoids junk, spicy, and oily foods, and opts for fresh, healthy, and wholesome foods.

Here is a glimpse of her daily diet plan.

Breakfast: Two eggs + low-fat milk or South Indian food i.e. upma, idli, dosa

Pre-lunch: A bowl of fruits

Lunch: Two chapattis, grilled fish, and fresh vegetables

Evening snacks: Nuts and filter coffee

Dinner: Chapattis, veggies, and fresh salad

She also drinks plenty of water and coconut water to stay hydrated and flush out toxins. She eats every two hours to keep her metabolism high and avoid hunger pangs. She does not have any strict no-nos, but she moderates her intake of sugar, fat, and carbs. She also loves dark chocolates and treats herself occasionally, but compensates for it the next day by eating light and working out harder. She follows a rigorous and varied workout routine

The Jawan actress is also a trained dancer and a former badminton player. She has inherited her athletic genes from her father, Prakash Padukone, who is a legendary badminton champion. She has been passionate about sports and fitness since her childhood, and she continues to follow a rigorous and varied workout routine to keep herself in shape. She works out for at least an hour every day, six days a week, under the guidance of her celebrity trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala.

Here is a sample of her daily workout plan:

Warm-up: 10 minutes of cardio exercises such as running, cycling, or skipping

Strength training: 20 minutes of exercises such as squats, lunges, push-ups, pull-ups, and planks

Pilates: 20 minutes of exercises such as leg lifts, side kicks, and scissors

Yoga: 10 minutes of exercises such as surya namaskar, pranayama, and meditation

She also likes to mix up her routine with other forms of exercise such as swimming, dancing, and playing badminton. She believes that fitness is not only about having a lissom figure, but also about feeling healthy and happy from within. She practices yoga and meditation for her mental and emotional well-being

Deepika Padukone follows a simple and natural beauty regime

Deepika Padukone is blessed with natural beauty, but she also follows a simple and natural beauty regime to maintain her flawless skin and hair. She says that she does not use any expensive or fancy products, but sticks to the basics such as cleansing, toning, moisturizing, and sunscreen. She also uses homemade remedies such as yogurt, honey, and lemon for her face, and coconut oil, amla, and shikakai for her hair. She says that she avoids using too much makeup, and prefers a minimal and natural look. She also removes her makeup before going to bed, and sleeps for at least eight hours every night. She says that beauty is not only about external appearance, but also about internal happiness and confidence.

