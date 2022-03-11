's Gehraiyaan co-star Dhairya Karwa is all praises for . The actor who left us impressed with his stint in Gehraiyaan will be seen next with Katrina Kaif in a brand endorsement. Dhairya has been in the industry for years now. Dhairya has also worked with in URI; The Surgical Strike, his short but impactful role earned him a lot of appreciation too. After working with Vicky in URI and praising his professionalism he is in awe with Kat about how hardworking and driven she is despite all the success over the years. Talking to TOI, he spoke about his experience of working with Katrina Kaif, " Inspiring to see someone so driven and hardworking even after all the years of success". Dhairya who is slowly making his presence in Bollywood has come a long way. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit and more Bollywood divas' no makeup looks will leave you stumped [VIEW PICS]

In his interview with ETimes, she had said that Bollywood s a place where one faces rejections more than acceptance, " Surviving in Mumbai itself is a challenge and Bollywood is an altogether new field for me. Finding your feet can be challenging. But then everything comes with its challenges. It is all about your outlook towards it. The nature of the business is that it is going to be disheartening for you as the rejections are always going to be more than the acceptance you receive. However, the rejections are never personal. You need to understand that you didn't suit the part and hence you didn't qualify for the project. That's it. But at the end of the day, we are humans and have a heart. We tend to get affected, and at times, it does break us. Instead of crying over the opportunities that I missed, I celebrate the fact that I got to be a part of three fabulous films. That's all that matters". Dhairya was also praised for his remarkable performance in 83 along with .