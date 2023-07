Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the IT couple of Bollywood, and their love story is one that makes you believe in love at first sight. Deepika and Ranveer are more like buddies first and then lovers, and as friends, they are each other's critics and are open for criticism. While it's rare that you see Ranveer criticising Deepika, this old video that has been resurfaced sees Deepika speaking about how she doesn't like Ranveer without a beard and gives him low ratings when she shows him his non-beard pictures. The video shows Deepika making several facial expressions while eating Ranveer's non-beats looks, and this low rating of the Pathaan actress is not going down well with netizens, who are questioning the actress about her life choices. Also Read - Project K aka KaalChakra: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer to create bigger storm in the US than RRR

Watch the video of Deepika Padukone giving low ratings to Ranveer Singh and his looks that make netizens mock her.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most beloved couples in tinsel town, and they are the most talked-about couple, so whatever they say is scrutinised. Just a few days ago, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's relationship equation was questioned once again after DP didn't post a birthday wish for husband Ranveer Singh on his birthday, and the actress was asked that she wishes everyone on their birthdays and shares it on her social media, but why didn't she do it for her husband?

One user commented, "Her expressions omg ? She was reconsidering her life choices ". Another user said, "She's questioning her life choices.".

While Ranveer put an end to all the speculations by sharing a thankful post for all the wishes by sharing his picture with wife Deepika Padukone from their intimate vacation, Ranveer and Deepika once again proved they are inseparable and intact. On professional front Ranveer is awaiting for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt helmed by Ranveer Singh, while Deepika will be seen next in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and KaalChakra with Prabhas