Deepika Padukone's VIRAL statement is distancing from Ranveer Singh after choosing SEPERATION…

Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are loved worldwide for their love, understanding, and unwavering support for each other. Deepika and Ranveer always appreciate and openly support each other's work. The romance between Deepika and Ranveer started in 2012 during the making of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. It was there that they grew close and fell in love. After being in a relationship for about six years, this beloved couple tied the knot in Italy on November 14-15, 2018. Even after marriage, their relationship grew stronger, and they continue to stand by each other today.

Did Deepika Padukone feel distance from Ranveer Singh?

Deepika Padukone, during a recent interview with Pinkvilla, expressed her feelings for Ranveer Singh. She disclosed that Ranveer has been the constant supporter of her work. But Deepika also confessed it was hard for her to accept that they must not act together in every movie.

She said, "He's always been supportive of my work and it's actually a bit strange because when we met, we were doing films together and then, his first film post-Padmaavat was actually Gully Boy. So it felt different for me to be like 'Okay, now you're doing a film and I'm not in it' and then, I had a release in which he wasn't there. So it took some time to get used to that because our first interaction with each other was as co-stars. It took us a while to disconnect from that and be able to understand each other as actors, without being in that film."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone love life

Ranveer and Deepika's love is often visible on social media as well. On January 12, 2022, Deepika shared a no-makeup picture on her Instagram where she was trying to do a hair flip, which hilariously failed. Deepika shared it in a humorous way, but some people started trolling her and made offensive comments about her hair. However, Ranveer Singh once again came to Deepika's rescue. He wrote a sweet and romantic comment for Deepika in the comments section. He said, "Teri zulfon mein khoya rahoon.......," which won the hearts of the fans. Ranveer's gesture proves that he stands by Deepika no matter what.

