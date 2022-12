The gruesome acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Dwarka area has left the nation shocked. A video of the attack went viral on social media and everyone demanded strict action against the accused. Now, even celebrities are commenting on the same and demanding that justice should prevail. Kangana Ranaut too to her Instagram account to comment on the incident. She recalled the acid attack that her sister Rangoli Chandel went through and said that atrocities haven't stopped. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan to Kangana Ranaut: Stars who had a very traumatic childhood; read chilling experiences

comments on Delhi acid attack case

In the long note, she wrote about Rangoli Chandel suffering an acid attack at the hands of a roadside Romeo. She had to undergo 53 surgeries to get back to normal, but the physical and mental trauma was unimaginable. Kangana recalled that her family was devastated and even she had to go throw therapy as the incident left her frightened. The Dhakaad actress wrote that she used to cover her face if any biker or stranger passed by her. It was a reflex action as she was scared that someone will throw acid at her. All of this happened when Kangana was in her teens and one can only imagine the mental trauma such incidents can lead to, not only for the victim but the family too.

In the end, Kangana Ranaut demanded that strict action should be taken against the culprits and an example should be set. She agreed with the tweet made by Gautam Gambhir.

Check out Kangana Ranaut and Gautam Gambhir's post below:

Words can’t do any justice. We have to instil fear of immeasurable pain in these animals. Boy who threw acid at school girl in Dwarka needs to be publicly executed by authorities. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 14, 2022

As per the reports, three people have been arrested in this case. In the viral video, it was seen that two men on a bike passed by a schoolgirl and threw acid on her. The police managed to nab the accused immediately and now investigation is on. It is high time that stringent laws are enforced to put a check on such heinous acts.