Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo's dismayed at Imran Khan's decision to quit acting; says, 'He should be there in this industry'

Delhi Belly celebrated its 10th anniversary recently. The movie is regarded as one of the best dark comedies in the country. The director Abhinay Deo said he was dismayed at Imran Khan's decision to quit acting in films. He said that the news shocked him, and Imran Khan even refused to a chance to reunite with him. But he said that he was confident that Imran Khan would find something else to channelise his immense creativity. The actor won over the hearts of teens/young ladies with his looks after his debut film, Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na. His last movie was Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan quits Aankhen 2, director Abhinay Deo confirms the film being shelved after Big B's exit

Abhinay Deo told SpotboyE, "I felt sad as I have high regard for that man. He is a great guy and there is anyway a shortage of good people in this world. He is one of the good guys and he should be there in this industry. He is a talented guy, whether in front of the camera or behind it." Deo further said that Imran was a trained filmmaker and screenwriter unlike many others. He felt the actor should explore his creativity in some other manner. He told the portal, "But I did feel bad that he did not want to act anymore." Also Read - Blackmail box office collection day 10: Irrfan Khan's film witnesses a downward trend in its second weekend, collects Rs 19.11 crore

Deo said that Imran Khan refused a couple of his movies, as he was taking retirement from acting. He said he had considered him for his movie four years back. The filmmaker said that Imran Khan is in the process of reinventing himself and he was confident that he would make a comeback with some spectacular work. In November 2020, Akshay Oberoi confirmed the news to Navbharat Times. He told the paper, "See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran, I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think so he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema is very high." Also Read - Blackmail box office collection day 5: Irrfan Khan’s film remains steady, collects Rs 14.42 crore