Delhi HC sends notice to Salman Khan over personality rights case; next hearing to be held on...

The Delhi High Court has served a notice to Salman Khan, a leading figure in Bollywood. The notice came in connection with the petition of a China-based AI voice-generating company. The Court is expecting the notice to be replied to within a period of four weeks. On February 27, the next hearing will be held in the matter. The petition urges delisting the order of the High Court, which prohibits the use of the personality rights of Salman Khan. The petition is intended to have the Court's temporary ruling of December 11 reversed.

The High Court had prohibited the usage of Salman Khan's voice and identity. The applicant is an AI voice-generation platform based in China. The core activity of the platform is the creation of voice models.

Salman Khan filed a request for protection of his publicity and personality rights with the Delhi High Court. The Court ordered social media companies to respond to his petition within three days on December 11.

What did the court order?

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora noted that she would personally impose stay orders on any of the defendants who were found to be using Khan’s name, pictures or other personal attributes for selling commercial products.

The court also directed the social media intermediaries to regard Khan's lawsuit as a formal complaint under the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Khan requested the court to prohibit the use of his name, images, voice, likeness, dialogues, mannerisms, or any other trademarks that may be associated with him by the identified and unidentified (John Doe) defendants.

