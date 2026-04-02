Delhi HC slams Honey Singh-Badshah track Volume 1, imposes blanket BAN

Complete ban has been ordered on Honey Singh and Badshah's song Volume 1. Read on to know more about the controversy.

The Delhi High Court has put a clear order against Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah, and mentioned that their controversial song Volume 1 should be removed from all digital platforms. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav had issued blanket ban order, and explicitly mentioned that neither small parts of the song nor its lyrics should be allowed be available in any public domain. The Court directed the Central government, social media intermediaries, and music streaming platforms to take immediate actions and ensure all rules were followed. The petition was filed by Hindu Shakti Dal. It had reached out to the Court and sought action against the controversial track.

Conscience of the court had been shocked to its absolute core

Justice Kaurav showed no qualms in putting forth his opinions against the song. Justice Kaurav mentioned that before he passed the order, he had heard the entire song. He was quick to call it one of those rarest cases where the 'conscience of the court had been shocked to its absolute core'. The Court was quick to call the song 'obscene and deeply derogatory towards women'. It also mentioned that the song didn't carry any artistic or social value.

Lyrics are dehumanising?

In its order, the Bench also mentioned that the lyrics are not simply offensive but clearly dehumanising and refer to women as mere objects of ridicule and sexual satisfaction. The Court said, "In whatever forms this song is available on social media platforms, it has to be taken down is clearly the opinion. No one can deny this. We cannot allow even the slightest of it to be on social media."

What is Volume 1 song?

Volume 1 is a track which is linked with Honey Singh that goes back to two decades. Even though it had garnered massive popularity and fame, the song was slammed for its explicit and misogynistic content. Several legal complaints and public protests were also carried out in India due to its controversial lyrics.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more