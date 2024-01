Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's daughter and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor made their debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The star kids have been at the receiving end ever since the nepotism debate. It began a couple of years ago and still continues. The Archies actress Delnaaz Irani has shared her working experience with Suhana, Agastya and Khushi.

Delnaaz Irani talks about her interaction with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan

While talking to Pinkvilla, Delnaaz Irani revealed that the first interaction she had with Suhana Khan was a big tight hug. The actress revealed that all the kids on the set called her Sweetu, her character from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kal Ho Na Ho. Suhana was very small when Kal Ho Na Ho was released but she felt so much warmth on meeting her after so many years. The actress shares that it was the same amount of warmth she was expecting and likewise with Suhana too. Delnaaz and Suhana had very warm and hearty chats with each other on the sets of The Archies. Though they did not have scenes together, she felt nice meeting her. Also Read - The Archies: Are Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda dating? Mihir Ahuja finally spills the beans

Delnaaz Irani shares her observations of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor

Delnaaz shares that she found all three of them, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor very grounded and very well-brought-up kids. The actress shares that they were very dedicated to work and did not make anyone feel like they were star kids belonging to some very influential families. Delnaaz found them working like any other kid, on the sets of The Archies. She praised Zoya Akhtar for that saying that she treated everyone equally on the sets. Agastya, Suhana and Khushi did not get any brownie points for their familial background, etc. Also Read - Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda's families surprised with their commitment, couple serious about each other

Delnaaz also had some words of advice for the, amid trolls. The actress feels that every artist should take it with a pinch of salt. She says trolls don't matter and that they should only focus on working hard.