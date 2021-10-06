Post the announcement of the mega merger between ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India, we saw Invesco, the largest shareholder in Zee Entertainment, calling for the removal of managing director Punit Goenka amid a deepening divide between the fund and the company’s founders. Now, Bollywood celebs like Boney Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Ashoke Pandit and others have come out to support Punit Goenka and founder Subhash Chandra and said that they are the major pillars of the Indian entertainment industry. Also Read - Dangal fame Zaira Wasim shares FIRST picture in two years after quitting Bollywood
On Tueday, Dr Subhash Chandra broke his silence on the media reports and Invesco as he said, “No matter who runs ZEEL but the company, to which I’ve and many of my friends have given their blood and sweat for the past 30 years, should be in the hands of someone under whose leadership the organisation should prosper and shareholders should be benefitted since I don’t have any profit or loss associated with this.” He added, “You want to remove Punit Goenka? Okay, fine but what next? Have you done any deal with someone? The six directors proposed by them – what’s their background? Do they have any relation with any particular company that wants to take over?” Also Read - SHOCKING! Before Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest; here is a list of Bollywood celebs who were arrested for messing with the law
