#DeshKaZee: Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and other Bollywood celebs support Punit Goenka and founder Dr Subhash Chandra amid the ZEEL-Sony mega-merger

Bollywood celebs like Boney Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Ashoke Pandit and others have come out to support Punit Goenka and founder Subhash Chandra and said that they are the major pillars of the Indian entertainment industry.