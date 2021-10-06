Post the announcement of the mega merger between ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India, we saw Invesco, the largest shareholder in Zee Entertainment, calling for the removal of managing director Punit Goenka amid a deepening divide between the fund and the company’s founders. Now, Bollywood celebs like , , , , and others have come out to support Punit Goenka and founder Subhash Chandra and said that they are the major pillars of the Indian entertainment industry. Also Read - Dangal fame Zaira Wasim shares FIRST picture in two years after quitting Bollywood

Zee which was first Indian channel promoted by Indian nationalist @subhashchandra always supported & nurtured Indian entertainment sector now hounded by American and Chinese investors.Pray Zee Entertainment remains in original Indian entrepreneur’s passionate hands @punitgoenka — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 5, 2021

Make in India ?? is the mantra of our beloved Prime Minister @narendramodi Hope the original Indian channel remains with the Indian passionate promoter @subhashchandra & his sincere & equally passionate son @punitgoenka @PMOIndia — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 5, 2021

ZEE TV,first Indian channel cultivated by @subhashchandra to India’s biggest entertainment company has always been pioneer in Indian content.I wish that it continues to progress under the leadership of @punitgoenka & an all Indian Management and pray for a great future for them. — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 6, 2021

Zee is the first Indian channel and has provided tremendous support to the indian entertainment industry .Today American and Chinese investors are trying to poach it.Hope Zee remains in original passionate hands. @subhashchandra @punitgoenka @PMOIndia #bycottchina — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) October 5, 2021

I wonder if small investors from China can shake an indian company like @ZEECorporate built by indian promotors @subhashchandra since 30 years with purely indian content ethos n ethics wid excellent status in media world Is it giving a wrong signal to future corporate culture? — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) October 6, 2021

#ZeeTV hs bn one of the major pillars of Indian entertainment industry .

Its @subhashchandra ji’s vision which created so many job opportunities who r entertaining the country since a decade .

Let’s nt allow #American & #Chinese investors to destroy its strength. @punitgoenka — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 6, 2021

On Tueday, Dr Subhash Chandra broke his silence on the media reports and Invesco as he said, "No matter who runs ZEEL but the company, to which I've and many of my friends have given their blood and sweat for the past 30 years, should be in the hands of someone under whose leadership the organisation should prosper and shareholders should be benefitted since I don't have any profit or loss associated with this." He added, "You want to remove Punit Goenka? Okay, fine but what next? Have you done any deal with someone? The six directors proposed by them – what's their background? Do they have any relation with any particular company that wants to take over?"