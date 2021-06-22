Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra celebrates 'National Selfie Day' with a videsi touch – view pic

The Desi Girl of Bollywood and international icon, has shared a selfie of herself to mark National Selfie Day, which is celebrated today in America. Donning a blue and white top with oversized, PeeCee posted the image and wrote, "The only appropriate way to celebrate #NationalSelfieDay." In just six hours, the post garnered over 5 lakh likes showing the star power of Priyanka on social media. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra REVEALS her 'secret behind a good marriage' with Nick Jonas and it has a universal appeal

The Sky Is Pink actress was recently announced as one the brand ambassadors of Victoria's Secret. Sharing some of the responses on Instagram, PeeCee wrote, "Representation matters. It's crucial for us to show EVERYONE all over the world that they matter and are seen! As a founding partner of #TheVSCollective and advisor to the business, this is exactly what I intend to do. It's been so incredible to see your reactions to yesterday's announcement. It's fuelled me further and I am excited to bring about meaningful change at one of the world's most iconic brands. I'm so proud to be in the company of the Collective of incredible women that will helm this change."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The White Tiger opposite , which was a Netflix film. It was adapted from Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel of the same name. The film was helmed by Ramin Bahrani. It follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city. The global icon also has an international web series under her belt titled Citadel, which is produced by Avengers: Endgame makers Russo Brothers and also features Richard Madden in a key role. It is directed by Raj and DK, who are known for The Family Man 2, and others. Recently in a Q & A session on Twitter, the actress revealed that her next Bollywood film will be out in 2022, which made her fans super happy.