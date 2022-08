Aamir Khan's latest release Laal Singh Chaddha was a total disaster. The film tanked miserably at the box office. The film directed by Advait Chandan was the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' film The Forrest Gump and it was expected that it would be a box office hit. Thanks to the negative publicity and Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend on social media, the film could not do wonders at the box office. There have been rumours doing the rounds that the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha has affected Aamir Khan quite a bit. But here comes some good news. Also Read - Koffee with Karan 7: Laal Singh Chaddha effect haunts Aamir Khan and Kareena Kappor Khan; their episode voted as least entertaining [View Poll Result]

to feature in 2 big movies?

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Aamir Khan is not going to let the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha affect his career. He reportedly has two big films in his kitty already. As reported by boxofficeworldwide.com, Aamir Khan next has a big film which is going to be a mass entertainer in his kitty. It is expected to be on the lines of . He is also going to be producing this film apart from acting in it. Further, Aamir Khan may star in a big-budget movie which is not produced by him. There is no official confirmation on any of this. Reportedly, Aamir Khan has currently taken a break and will return to work only after a month or so.

Aamir Khan's Moghul shelved

While, Aamir Khan's fans would heave a sign of relief from this piece of news, there is bad news too. Reports have it that his mega-budget Mogul has been shelved indefinitely. It was a biographical film based on the life of music producer . Earlier, it was who was going to star in this film. We await more updates and announcements from Aamir Khan about his next projects.