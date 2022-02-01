Details of Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut with superstar Vijay Deverakonda OUT; here's everything you need to know

After making her mark and proving her mettle as an actor in Bollywood, is all set to make her Telugu debut with superstar Vijay Devarkonda. The report suggests that Janhvi has signed a film opposite Vijay and that is titled Jana Gana Mana. For quite a time there have been rumours that is planning t make a movie Jana Gana Mana produced by Karan Johar' Dharma Productions in association with Puri Connects. And looks like now finally they have their cast in Janhvi and Vijay. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan won’t host the next season? The Tiger 3 actor keeps THIS condition

As per reports, " The shoot of Vijay Devarkonda and Janhvi Kapoor's film Jana Gana Mana will begin by February end and the entire shoot film be wrapped by the month of August that is during the release of Liger that features Vijay and in lead roles helmed by Puri Jagannadh". The report further states that the shooting of the film will go on the floor in the USA in February and the filmmaker has even started the pre-production and is just wrapping for Liger to be wrapped up. The source close to the filmmaker reportedly said to a portal that the movie Jana Gana Mana is based on the current murders, rapes and crimes and it will highlight the unfair happenings around, including social-political topics. Vijay and Janhvi is indeed a fresh pairing and the fans can't wait to see them together on screen for the first time ever.

Janhvi made her debut with Karan Johar Dharma productions film and later she did another film Gunjan Saxena that was again produced by KJo and now this her third film produced by his production. Indeed KJo is the lucky factor for Janhvi as both her films were a super hit. Will Janhvi get lucky for the third time as well?