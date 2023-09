Indian superstar and evergreen hero Dev Anand would have turned 100 today. He took Hindi movies to new heights during his era and created a legacy which people look back at fondly and smile. Dev Anand was known for his charm and diverse roles. He was also popular for falling in love with his leading ladies. One of them being the gorgeous Zeenat Aman. Dev Anand gave the much-needed pedestal to Zeenat in movies and fell in love, only to have his heartbroken. However, Zeenie (as Dev Saab fondly called her) was unaware until much later. Read on to know this story of a great misunderstanding. Also Read - Dev Anand’s iconic Juhu home sold for a whopping Rs 400 crore, here's why

Zeenat Aman reveals how Dev Anand cast her in Hare Rama Hare Krishna

Ever since Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram, she has been sharing these gems of stories on the photo-sharing app that will leave one hooked. She revealed that after starring in a small role in Hulchul, the actress was all set to pack her bags and move to Malta when O.P. Ralhan, taking pity on her, introduced her to Dev Anand. They met at a party and Dev Anand found his Janice/Jasbir right away. However, the shoot for Hare Rama Hare Krishna was not an easy one. The yesteryear actress shares that back in those days making films took much longer than today. Zeenat had moved to Nepal with her mom and they had to wait for long days for the shoot and thereafter for the release. But when Hare Rama Hare Krishna came out, she became a star.

Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman's association in movies and real life

Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman's association continued in movie films such as Heera Panna, Kalabaaz, Ishk Ishk Ishk, Prem Shatra, Warrant and Darling Darling to name a few. The actress in her three-part post on Instagram also revealed that the filmmaker-actor could have tied her down by making her sign a contract but he never did. He did not stop her from starring in other movies and Zeenat, an ambitious actress went on to spread her wings.

Dev Anand's realisation of his desperate love for Zeenat Aman; Raj Kapoor being the third wheel

In his autobiography - Romancing With Life, Dev Anand Saab shared the moment he realised he was in love with his Zeenie, that is, Zeenat Aman. It was during the premiere of Ishk Ishk Ishk. Raj Kapoor kissed Zeenat on her cheeks in front of everyone which in turn ignited jealousy in him. Until then, Dev Anand considered Zeenat as his "sole possession, his discovery, his leading lady". The jealousy reached its peak before Dev Anand could even profess his love to her. Dev Anand planned to confess his feelings after realising he was desperately in love with Zeenat. They both were supposed to go on a dinner date together after attending a party. But the date never happened.

Before they even get to the party, Zeenat was greeted by a 'drunk' Raj Kapoor, the late actor claimed in his autobiography, Romancing With Life. Raj embraced her in a way that Dev Anand found it odd. But the fatal blow to him was Zeenat returning his embrace. He found their hug a little more polite and courteous. Dev Anand had heard about Raj Kapoor casting Zeenat for Satyam Shivam Sundaram. This very moment before the party broke his heart into a million pieces. Still, they went to the party. Dev Saab still wanted to confess his love but when asked Zeenat she looked over at Raj Kapoor. The showman tried to make him stay which only worked like salt to his bruised feelings. He wanted to confess his feelings right away and tell her about the idea which would put her on a higher pedestal. Alas, the evergreen hero instead chose to distance himself from Zeenat. He felt "she was free to go into arms of anyone who would further her ambitious dreams."

Zeenat Aman spills the beans on the great misunderstanding

The gorgeous Diva was not in the know of her almost 30-year elder mentor's feelings for her. Zeenat loved and admired Dev Anand platonically. And when Romancing With Life came out, she was livid. The actress felt hurt and humiliated, naturally. For years, Zeenat could not face this revelation which shook the land beneath her. But the actress brushed off the insinuations of Dev Anand by calling it a human folly. She continues to love and respect him and would not tolerate any disrespect to his name. So, that was the big misunderstanding. Quite filmy, no? But wait, there's more...

When Dev Anand called out Raj Kapoor's Satyam Shivam Sundaram

After the success of Bobby, Raj Kapoor started work on Satyam Shivam Sundaram. The movie featured Zeenat in the boldest role of her life. Zeenat wanting to work with the great Raj Kapoor, was giddy and put her heart and soul into it. But her mentor trashed it calling the movie a dirty film. Dev Anand was also trying to boost his career with Des Pardes. Satyam Shivam Sundaram became a huge hit. "Did you notice how the camera kept focusing on Zeenat’s body? Dirty!” he said, as quoted by journalist Vir Sanghvi.