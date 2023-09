Veteran actor Dev Anand’s home in Mumbai’s Juhu has reportedly found a new owner. Reportedly, the house where the late superstar spent his life with wife Kalpana Kartik, children Suniel Anand and Devina Anand has been sold to a real estate company for a jaw-dropping amount. The house was situated in a prime location and thus the owner now wants to turn it into a multi-storey tower. The deal was recently finalised and the work will begin once the paperwork is finished. Also Read - Asha Parekh reveals the real reason why she never worked with Dilip Kumar

Dev Anand’s Juhu home sold for Rs 400 crore

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Dev Anand’s home will be turned into a 22-storey tower. The actor’s home was in the Juhu area of Mumbai and has been bought by a top real estate company. The deal has reportedly been locked and the paperwork is in the process. “It has been sold for approximately ₹350-400 crores as it’s a prime location with bungalows of prominent industrialists in the locality,” the report added. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and more Bollywood superstars who played Dil Se Desi dudes in their movies

The report further added that top actors including Dimple Kapadia and Madhuri Dixit had once lived in the apartments built around the bungalow premises. The veteran star’s home will now be replaced by a 22 floors long tower. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Dilip Kumar, Salman Khan and more Bollywood actors who've delivered the most highest grossers in a year

Trending Now

When Dev Anand spoke about building his dream home

Back in the day, Dev Anand once shed light on building his dream home in Juhu. The actor told a media outlet that when he built his house in 1950, the place wasn’t much known and he fell in love with Juhu’s wilderness. Dev Anand said that Juhu was a small village back then and there was total wilderness.

The veteran actor admitted that he liked living in Juhu because at heart, he was a loner. Dev Anand added that Juhu had become crowded and there were too many people, especially on Sundays. “It’s not the same beach any longer. My Iris Park residence doesn’t have a park anymore, there is a school and four bungalows bang opposite my place,” the actor said in the interview.