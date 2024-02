Janhvi Kapoor is all set to venture into the South film industry. She is going to be seen opposite Jr NTR in the movie Devara that is helmed by Koratala Siva. The Part 1 of Devara that was to release in April has now been pushed to October 10. The makers had shared the first look of the film and it left everyone impressed. A glimpse of Devara was also attached to Saindhav movie. While we await for the film to hit theatres, Janhvi Kapoor recently spoke about her biggest regret and it is connected to Devara. Also Read - Devara: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan's movie gets new release date; top reasons why it got pushed from April 2024

In an interview with The Week, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about not being able to speak in language Telugu and she regretted it as she started shooting for Devara with Jr NTR. She stated that she never learnt the language and that is something she is ashamed of. Janhvi Kapoor mentioned that she can understand Telugu phonetically, however, she cannot speak. She was quoted saying, "Yes, it is one of my biggest regrets. This part of me had been dormant for a while. But the Devara team is very patient and helpful. They are working with such stalwarts and I am so grateful they are just a call away to help me with my lines." Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor apologises to her sister Khushi Kapoor after a spat; their bond is pure gold

Well, Janhvi Kapoor is a lot in the news because of Devara as it marks her South debut. However, she also hit headlines recently as reports of her being a part of films starring Ram Charan and Suriya also spread like wildfire in the news circuit. It is all thanks to father Boney Kapoor who confirmed the news of her upcoming films. Janhvi was asked to comment on the same. She neither denied or confirmed the big announcement.

Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor has announced her next film. She is going to be seen with Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. It is being produced by Karan Johar and is directed by Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan. It is going to release on April 18, 2025.