Shaitaan with Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika in the lead roles is all set to release on March 8, 2024. The teaser of the film will come out on January 25th and fans are pretty excited to see what the three amazing actors have in store for them. Interestingly, Shaitaan doesn't look like yet another horror film with jump scares or horrifying visuals. It in fact is a supernatural thriller around black magic. It will have a social message attached which will make the film all the more worth watching. But Shaitaan is not the only Indian horror movie to tread that path. Here's looking at other Indian horror films that also had a social message.

Shaitaan

This is an upcoming supernatural thriller starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika. The movie is based on the concept of Indian black magic and features the use of voodoo dolls. The movie promises to be a gripping and spine-chilling thriller that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The social message of the movie could be about the dangers and consequences of superstition and black magic, and how they can affect the lives of innocent people. Also Read - Hunterrr's Gulshan Devaiah is the new-age Amol Palekar, says director Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Bulbbul

This is a 2020 Netflix original movie directed by Anvita Dutt. The movie is set in the late 19th century Bengal and revolves around the life of a young bride who is married to a much older man. The movie explores the themes of patriarchy, oppression, violence and witchcraft, and how they impact the women in the society. The social message of the movie is about the empowerment and liberation of women, and how they can challenge the norms and stereotypes imposed on them.

Tumbbad

This is a 2018 fantasy horror movie directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi. The movie is based on a mythological story about a goddess who created the universe and her first-born son, who is cursed with eternal hunger. The movie depicts the greed and obsession of a man who seeks the hidden treasure of the goddess, and the horrors that await him. The social message of the movie is about the futility and destructiveness of greed, and how it can corrupt the human soul.

Stree

This is a 2018 comedy horror movie directed by Amar Kaushik. The movie is based on the urban legend of "Nale Ba", which means "come tomorrow" in Kannada. The movie is about a mysterious woman who abducts men in the night, leaving behind only their clothes. The movie uses humor and satire to comment on the gender issues and social norms in the Indian society. The social message of the movie is about the respect and dignity of women, and how they can fight back against the harassment and violence they face.

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship

This is a 2020 horror movie directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. The movie is inspired by a true incident of a ghost ship that washed ashore in Mumbai in 2011. The movie follows the investigation of a shipping officer who tries to unravel the mystery behind the ship and the paranormal activities that occur on it. The social message of the movie is about the trauma and grief that can haunt a person, and how they can overcome them with courage and hope.