Kangana Ranaut is said to be the most badass actress in Bollywood. She does not mince words even if it means she has to be surrounded by controversies. The actress currently is on her toes promoting her upcoming film Dhaakad. The trailer and the first song of the film took social media by storm with many praising the actress' acting chops. Now, the actress is creating a buzz with her interviews. Recently, she spoke about why she is unable to get married.

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, jokingly revealed the reason behind her unmarried tag. She mentioned that there is a rumours about her that is keeping men away from her. When asked if she is Dhaakad in real life too, she said, "That's not how it is, come on. Who will I beat up in real life? I am unable to get married because of people like you spreading these rumours." When probed further, she said, "Yes, because rumours are spread about me that I beat up boys."

Soon Kangana Ranaut's co-star chipped in. And shared how the actress is in real life. He was quoted saying, "All I can say is that Kangana is a fabulous actor. Whatever she does is for a role but she is not like that in real life. In real life, she is very sweet, very loving, and very God-fearing. She does puja-paath and a lot of yoga. She is actually a very normal person." Well, okay then.

Dhaakad release date

The film directed by Razneesh Ghai is slated to release on May 20, 2022. There is a lot of anticipation around the same and fans are eager to see Kangana Ranaut in theatres. The film's box office collection is also of much interest to the audience.