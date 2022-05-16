Dhaakad actress Kangana Ranaut takes an indirect dig at Ananya Panday; calls her 'Bimbo'

Kangana Ranaut's favourite hobby apart from acting is trolling star kids and taking a dig at them. And once again is back at it. Recently Kangana who made her presence on The Kapil Sharma Show took an indirect dig at Chunky Panday's daughter and Bollywood actress . When Kapil asked her what is the term Bollywood bimbos means to which Kangana touched her nose with her tongue and said, those who touch their nose with their lips are Bollywood bimbos. A few months ago when Anaya had come on Kapil's show had done the same stunt and termed it as one of her talents. Kangana doesn't leave a chance to troll the star kids. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS creates history at Billboard Music Awards 2022, Machine Gun Kelly-Megan Fox expecting first child and more

After , , and Agastya Nanda's first look from their film The Archies came out, Kangana's one of the statements for star kids has been going VIRAL. On one of her interactions with ABP Live, as per reports by Hindustan Times, Kagan had said that nepotism is one of the biggest rest of Bollywood's downfall compared to a south industry that is right now being hailed for its every film right from Pushpa, RRR, KGF to more.

Kangana had reportedly said, " The way they (Southern actors) have a connection with their audience, it is very strong. I wouldn't say fans, it's much more than that. With us what happens is that their (stars') kids go abroad to complete their studies. They talk in English and watch only Hollywood films. They eat only with a knife and fork and talk differently. So, how will they connect?" Dekhne me bhi ajeeb se aise lagte hai jaise uble hue ande (They also look weird like boiled eggs). Their entire look has changed so people cannot relate. I don't mean to troll anyone." Kangana is right now awaiting the release of her film Dhaakad and her role as Agent Agni is already winning hearts all thanks to the kickass trailer of the film.