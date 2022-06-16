Dhaakad has turned out to be 's most disastrous film ever in her acting career. The movie, which was riding high on high-octane action sequences, couldn't find the audience's support. Made with a budget of Rs 85 crore (Cost Of Production Rs 70 crore, plus Cost Of Prints and Publicity Rs 15 crore), Dhaakad has ended its theatrical run at a mere Rs 2.58 crore, incurring huge losses for the producers. Also Read - Why did Dhaakad, Heropanti 2, Bachchhan Paandey tank at the box office? Producer Mukesh Bhatt reveals 'CON GAME' happening in Bollywood

Due to its box office failure, the makers are now struggling to find buyers on OTT and satellite rights. Usually, these rights are sold before the release. But the makers didn't sell the rights before release in the hope of a better deal. But now, the makers are being forced to sell Dhaakad digital rights at a scrap value for less than Rs 5 crore. According to Bollywood Hungama, the producers have suffered a minimum loss of Rs 78 crore. The total revenue of the film has been less than 10 percent of its promotional costs. Also Read - Harleen Sethi, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and more; Bollywood actresses who took a sly dig at their ex-boyfriends

Though Dhaakad terribly tanked at the box office, Kangana had recently said in a statement that it has not broken her spirit. She claimed that she has blockbuster films lined up for 2022 and said it's not over yet while addressing the negative feedback. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut stands by Nupur Sharma again in Prophet Muhammad row, Ranbir Kapoor talks about married life with Alia Bhatt and more

"2019 I have Manikarnika 160 crore ka supehit film. 2020 was Covid year, 2021 I have biggest film of my career, Thalaivii, which came on OTT and was huge success. I see lots of curated negativity but 2022 is the year of blockbuster Lock Upp and it’s not over yet. I have great hopes with it," Kangana wrote while sharing a few screenshots of headlines that hailed her as 'the box office queen of India.'

Dhaakad was released in 2100 screens across the country. The cinema halls were left empty, which forced theatre owners to replaced Dhaakad with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Dhaakad is Kangana's 9th flop in a row. Her last Bollywood hit was in 2015.