While Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad trailer got people very excited, the final product was terribly disappointing. The technical aspects of the movie and the performances have got immense love but the weak story and screenplay are the major spoilsports. Everyone had hoped that it would take an opening of above Rs one crore but that did not happen. It was just Rs 50 lakhs. The movie failed to pick up momentum on Saturday. Dhaakad made Rs 1.55 crores by its first weekend. Experts have predicted that the lifetime collections will be lesser than even Rs three crores.

In a statement to Bollywood Hungama, trade expert Komal Nahta has said that Dhaakad's failure will have a huge impact on Kangana Ranaut's career. He said that this is her worst ever flop. In fact, he said it was one of the biggest flops of Bollywood in recent times. The trade analyst was quoted as saying, "It collected Rs. 50 lakhs a day in the weekend. Which mainstream actor's films open in lakhs? Even B-category films collect better. Hence, this is a very terrible mark on her report card." While many claimed that Dhaakad was made on a budget of over Rs 100 crores, experts say it was in the range of Rs 70 to 80 crores.

Nahta said that Dhaakad is as bad a flop as Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's Bombay Velvet. The 2015 movie made by Anurag Kashyap tanked badly, and is one of Ranbir Kapoor's worst films. Experts say that the makers failed to balance the action with wholesome entertainment. This makes it Kangana Ranaut's eighth flop in a row. In 2019, Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi did good numbers but the budget was too high. Thalaivii got affected due to the pandemic.