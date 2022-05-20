, and starrer Dhaakad has released in theatres today, May 20. However, the Razneesh Ghai directorial has become the latest victim of piracy and is available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and more sites. Piracy has become a big headache for filmmakers. Recent releases like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and other films have also been leaked online in HD prints. It’s perhaps high time that a proper solution is needed to tackle this issue. Also Read - Panchayat season 2 review: Jitendra Kumar starrer strikes the right chords; netizens call it better than first season

Meanwhile, giving the film 2.5 stars, our reviewer Russel D'Silva wrote, “As compelling as Kangana Ranaut is with her action chops, she's terribly let down by extremely weak and jumbled-up action choreography, so much so that some of the combat scenes look like a complete joke. Also, there's so much about her character's graph and the rest of the plot that's all too convenient just to take the plot forward. Arjun Rampal, try as he might, just can't make an impression because of how inarticulately his character has been sketched.” Also Read - Dhaakad screening: After Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's TejRan, paparazzi ask Munawar Faruqui-Nazila for their hashtag [VIDEOS]

He added, “Kangana Ranaut looks, moves and breathes the part of a no-holds-barred, tough-as-nails, high-octane, death-defying, lean, mean, badass, kickass, daredevilry personified agent in Dhaakad, pulling off every action sequence like an actual pro on the battlefield with years of experience. Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee add good support as one of her adversaries and mentor respectively.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Ajay Devgn: These 4 actors land in legal trouble for endorsing pan masala brand

So are you planning to watch the film or have watched it already? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.