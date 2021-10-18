Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni is all set to pack a punch in theatres on April 8

is all set to take the threatres by storm as Agent Agni in her upcoming action-packed movie Dhaakad on April 8, 2022. will be seen in a negative character named Rudraveer in the film. The Razneesh Ghai directorial also features acclaimed Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee, who became popular as Bob Biswas in . Also Read - Kangana Ranaut calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui her most favourite as she shares a candid BTS picture from Tiku Weds Sheru

The movie was earlier scheduled to release on October 1. However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the movie couldn't be released on time. But now that the Maharashtra Government has allowed cinema halls to work at 50 per cent occupancy, the makers of Dhaakad finally managed to lock the date. Also Read - THESE divorced Bollywood hunks are in live-in relationship with their girlfriends - view complete list

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

Earlier, Kangana had shared a picture wherein she was seen in an action-packed avatar. A toppled burning car was visible in the backdrop. The actress was also seen armed with a machine gun and a pistol. Also Read - From Rashmi Rocket to Maidaan: New Bollywood films releasing in October 2021 in theatres, OTT that will keep you hooked to the screens

Kangana has promised never-before action in Dhaakad. A few months back, Kangana shared a bruised picture on Instagram from the sets of Dhakaad and written, "10th night shift non stop action, 14 hours shift night rolled in to morning but our chief @RazyGhai be like tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dunga..Well I am all yours ..... bring it on #Dhaakad." She has been posting action stills from the set of Dhaakad for a while now, and her fans surely are excited.

By the first look, it is obvious that Kangana has upped her fitness quotient to acquire a super-fit look for her role. Kangana will don an uber action avatar in the violent spy thriller, set against the backdrop of international espionage.