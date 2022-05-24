Dhaakad: No audience for Kangana Ranaut starrer; shows of the film replaced with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited movie Dhaakad failed to impress the people and now the bad news is coming for Kangana fans, if reports are to be believed Dhaakad has been removed from many theaters and replaced by Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.