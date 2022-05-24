Dhaakad: No audience for Kangana Ranaut starrer; shows of the film replaced with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Dhakkad: Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Dhaakad has finally released in the cinema halls on May 20. Well, let us tell you that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was also released on the same date, so it was natural to have an impact on the business of both the movies, but do you know that the film Dhaakad was removed from the theaters due to the less audience. Now if news reports are to be believed, and as per leading portal “There was no excitement among the audience to see Dhaakad. There were reports that there were a handful of viewers in the theatres on Day 1. Many shows across the country got canceled due to no audience. On top of it, the word of mouth was terrible. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, meanwhile, has been enjoyed by the audience. As a result, it has grown from strength to strength while Dhaakad has got an outright rejection from the audiences.”