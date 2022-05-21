Dhaakad: Payal Rohatgi says Kangana Ranaut was not happy to see her at the screening – 'She was sulking'

After attending the screening of Kangana Ranaut's film Dhaakad, Lock Upp runner-up Payal Rohatgi has again mocked Kangana for her behaviour. However, she praised her sister Rangoli Chandel for being a good human being.