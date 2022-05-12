Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut claims Avengers was inspired by Vedas; compares Thor's hammer to Lord Hanuman's Gada

Kangana Ranaut who loves to lash out at West is once again targeting them by calling that their film Avengers is inspired by Vedas. In her recent interaction with ETimes, Kangana Ranaut objected to being limited to the West for inspiration and said, "I feel the West borrows from our mythology a lot. When I look at superheroes like Iron Man, I feel his armour can be related to Karan's armour from Mahabharata, and Thor wielding the hammer can be compared to Hanumanji and his Gada (mace). I felt that The Avengers was also inspired by the Mahabharata.". Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata full HD movie leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz: Mahesh Babu film latest victim of online piracy

She further added, "Their visual perspective is different, but the origins of these superhero stories are hugely inspired by our Vedas. They acknowledge this fact, too. Likewise, I would also want to do something original and why to be limited to a via inspiration from the West." Do we wonder if these claims by Kangana will be acceptable to Avengers fans or not?

While Kangana is busy promoting her upcoming film Dhaakad for which she has been receiving a lot of appreciation compared to her films like , Tomb Raider and more and the actress said that she always wanted to make a sci-fi inspired by these films in the same interview.

While Kangana even revealed that at first she had directly said NO to doing Dhaakad and explained why. She said, "It was a 90 per cent no for Dhaakad because I thought that I would not be able to pull it off. The 10 per cent positive reaction was because of my past training in martial arts. I just didn't reply to Razy for a few days". Well, her fans are definitely happy that Kangana finally agreed to do the film because no one could play a better Agent Agni than her in the film. Agree?