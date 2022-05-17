Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut once again SLAMS Bollywood; says no one from the industry is worthy to visit her home

who never minces her words on any and every topic has hit the Bollywood members once again by taunting that no one from the industry deserves to visit her home. In her recent chat with Curly Tales, she was reportedly asked to name three people from the industry who she would like to invite her home

To which very bluntly she said, " Bollywood se to is Seva ke layak koi bhi nahi hai. Ghar to bulao hi nahi bilkul bhi. Bahar kahin millo to thik hai ghar mat bulao (No one from Bollywood is worthy enough of this service. It's fine if you meet them outside but don't invite them home)." When asked if she doesn't has a single friend in Bollywood, Kangana said, " Nahi nahi, bilkul nahi, mere dost banne layak hain hi nahi ye log. Qualification chahiye hoti hai uske liye (Not at all, these people are not worthy of becoming my friend. That requires qualification)."

We wonder if will be okay with Kangana Ranaut's this blatant statement as he was the first one to support her in opening and promoting her film Dhaakad. And she was overwhelmed by this gesture from the superstar. While she even calls him the of Bollywood. Kangana even promised Salman that she will never say she doesn't have anyone in the industry now.

While Salman Khan had even invited Kangana to his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's home for the Eid party and everyone was surprised to see the actress making an appearance as this is rare. Kangana Ranaut who loves to take digs at Bollywood recently moved star id by calling her the bamboo of Bollywood and he even slammed all the star kids, by saying that they all look like boiled eggs. Kangana is waiting for the release of Dhaakad which will hit the theatres on May 20, 2022.