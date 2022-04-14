The teaser of starrer Dhaakad was recently released online and fans have been going gaga over badass avatar. She is seen in a intense spy avatar, acing her action skills while combating enemies and beating them at their own game. She has learned a number of martial art forms and combat techniques, including hand-to-hand combat to play Agent Agni with panache. After witnessing her action-packed avatar, YouTuber Jaby Koay went on to compare Kangana with Hollywood actress in Atomic Blonde. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut declares KGF 2 star Yash her favourite as his film beats Dhaakad on the most anticipated Indian movies list

In his video, Jaby said that he wasn't convinced that Charlize could take on guys twice her size. But after looking at Kangana, he felt that the actress has done a fair job at action because of her sheer energy. "There is something about her presence that looks stronger to me than Charlize did in Atomic Blonde," Jaby added. Also Read - Dhaakad: Not Kangana Ranaut, but THIS actress was the first choice for the film? Unbelievable!

Reacting to Jaby's review, Kangana shared his video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Wow! Thanks Jaby, but better than Charliza Theron...Wow Chief we did it." Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra exude charm in their latest picture; TejRan fans pour love

Kangana has sported seven strong and intense looks for her upcoming film Dhaakad. Along with the trailer, the actress will surprise the audience with a action-packed first look on the big screen as it will be attached to KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash, , , Srinidhi Shetty among others.

plays the antagonist and his villainous turn is unlike any other and he has ensured that his look is on point. The actor also trained hard for the action sequences for months to make them look authentic. That's not all, the duels between Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal have been specially designed to amp up the adrenaline of the viewers.

Their clash is something to be savoured on the big screen. Rampal is ably supported by who has a meaty role as the antagonist. Dutta will be seen in an avatar which will unveil an untapped side to her acting ability.

Filmed across Budapest, Mumbai and Bhopal, the slick entertainer has been shot by award-winning Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata and the action choreography has been designed by an out-an-out international crew. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad is slated to release on May 20.