The Dhaakad trailer has more than lived up to expectations, with an action movie coming along in Bollywood after a long time that looks slick, sleek, stylish and well mounted. promises that Dhaakad will set a trailblazing path in Bollywood with female-centric action movies, which she made amply clear at the Dhaakad trailer launch today, 29th April, which took place before a huge media contingent gathered at the prestigious PVR Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel, Mumbai, which BollywoodLife also attended.

Of course with action and actresses being discussed in the same breath in Bollywood after ages, we were curious to know who are Kangana Ranaut's favourite female action heroes in Hindi cinema, and asked her the same during the press conference. Initially the star simply said, "Heroines in Hindi films have not got that opportunity (to do so much action)." So, we quickly reminded her about veteran superstars like and who've pulled off superhit action films like and Andha Kanoon brilliantly, where they were the lead before established male stars.

Kangana Ranaut then quickly added, "Of course, they've been great, they've been amazing for their times. What we are doing today, it is because of them, they have carved the way for us. They have made a way for girls, the privileges that we enjoy today as leading ladies, they've given it to us. Now our duty is to take it forward for the coming generation and take it a notch higher, where we don't only get the privileges of leading ladies, but the privileges of a hero on set."

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad also stars and . It releases in theatres on 20th May.