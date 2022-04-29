Dhaakad trailer launch: Kangana Ranaut reveals how refusing all Khan, Kumar and Kapoor-led films has led to her next release

The Dhaakad trailer was launched today in the presence of the film's lead cast – , and – along with the producers and Director, Razneesh Razy Ghai. Descending from a helicopter, Kangana and the rest of team Dhaakad made their way before a huge media contingent gathered at the prestigious PVR Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel, Mumbai to add the excitement and impetus to the Dhaakad trailer launch and needless to say, it more than lived up to expectations, with an action movie coming along in Bollywood after a long time that looks slick, sleek, stylish and well mounted. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram's frustration as Priya invites whole family for their 'couples' Alibaugh trip is the most epic video on the net today

Addressing why it took her so long to finally deliver a film like Dhaakad and how does it feel now that it's finally happened, Kangana Ranaut said, "I've had a lot of low points, when at my best time I refused a lot of Khan-led films, Kumar-led films, Kapoor-led films. People used to call me up and ask, 'What you're doing, why are you're refusing all these great films?'" Looks like Dhaakad has proven to moment of catharsis from the star's perspective, what say? Also Read - Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's full film in HD leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram and more

Elaborating on said moment of catharsis, she added, "I used to refuse to go to award functions, I would refuse so many top magazine photoshoots, and people would wonder, What's wrong with her? They would keep telling me, 'You don't know what you're doing, you're making a big mistake, you're at such a high, you should not be giving up on all this.' But I always thought to myself, how is this benefiting me, how is this helping me grow as both an artist an individual? So, I rather waited for what's right and then this (Dhaakad) came along." Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor proves she is the ultimate Bollywood temptress in this new photoshoot

Dhaakad releases in theatres on 20th May.