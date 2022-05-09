Box office clashes are nothing new in Bollywood. Just a few days ago, starrer Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 clashed at the box office. Now, soon two more Bollywood biggies are all set to clash at the box office. We are talking starrer 2 and starrer Dhaakad. Both the movies are all set to release in theatres on 20th May 2022. While one is a horror comedy, another one is an action thriller. Also Read - Mother’s Day 2022: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas share first pic of daughter Malti; reveal she was in NICU for 100 plus days

A few days ago, BollywoodLife did a poll and asked its readers, which film will win the box office clash – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad? Well, the poll results are out and the audience has given their verdict. According to the poll results, Dhakkad will win the box office clash. The Kangana Ranaut starrer has received 65% of the votes, and Kartik Aaryan's film has got 35% of the votes.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars and Tabu in the lead roles. A few days ago, Kiara had shared a video with Kangana on her Insta story in which she told her fans to watch both the films on 20th May.

Recently, during a media interaction, Kartik also opened up about the clash. He said, "Thankfully, both the films are of different genres; you can see that from the trailers themselves. From the business point of view, we are getting great openings on Friday as the audience is rushing to the theatres to watch the films. I liked the Dhaakad trailer and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's too, so there will be a set audience for both the films. I don't look at it as a competition, but as an 'and', so please watch both the films."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by and Dhaakad is helmed by Razneesh Ghai.