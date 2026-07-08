Dhamaal 4 Advance Booking day 1: Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh's film eyes Rs 13 crore opening; sells over 17k tickets

Dhamaal 4 advance booking has begun with over 17,500 tickets sold for Day 1. Here's how Ajay Devgn's comedy is performing ahead of release and whether it can target a Rs 12 13 crore opening at the box office.

Dhamaal 4 advance booking collection: Dhamaal 4 is the next big Bollywood release of 2026 and is just two days away from hitting theatres. Starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi, the film will arrive in cinemas this Friday, July 10. With the strong brand value of the Dhamaal franchise, there is genuine excitement at the ground level. Also, thanks to the underwhelming run of Alpha, the upcoming entertainer has more room to score at the Indian box office. Here’s how it is doing on day 1 of its advance booking.

Dhamaal 4 advance booking day 1

Advance booking for Dhamaal’s fourth installment opened recently, and the full show count has yet to be revealed. As of now, around 3,900 shows have been listed, which is less than half of the expected final show count. Given the franchise’s popularity, the film is likely to secure over 9,000 shows across India. Depending upon how many shows Alpha and Welcome To The Jungle retain, there’s a chance of even touching the 10,000 mark. The math is simple – more shows, more bookings.

Dhamaal 4 sells 17582 tickets (excluding block seats)

As of 1:30 pm IST, Dhamaal 4 has sold 17,582 tickets (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. In terms of collections, the film has grossed 44 lakh at the Indian box office through opening-day advance booking. This is considered a decent pace, but with only two days remaining, the film must show strong growth and aim to surpass the 3-4 crore pre-sales mark.

Given the film has the padding of the Dhamaal franchise, it will need decent-to-good pre-sales to target a good start. Day 1 pre-sales of 3-4 crore gross will ensure an opening above 12-13 crore net at the Indian box office, thus setting the stage for a healthy opening weekend.

About Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak under the banners Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios. It also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta, Anjali Anand, and Vijay Patkar.

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