Dhamaal 4 Box Office collection day 14: Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh starrer nears Rs 185 crore

Discover the Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 14 here to know the worldwide numbers of this adventure comedy. Read ahead to find out the day-wise collection of Dhamaal 4 below.

Dhamaal 4

The multi-starrer comedy entertainer Dhamaal 4 continues its steady performance at the box office as it completes its second week in theatres. Directed by Indra Kumar, the fourth instalment in the popular slapstick franchise has managed to hold its ground, driven by nostalgic appeal and solid family audience footfalls. Having already crossed the ₹100 crore India net milestone during its second weekend, the film has now pushed past the ₹137 crore domestic net mark and is rapidly closing in on a ₹185 crore worldwide gross total.

Despite facing competition from big-ticket Hollywood release The Odyssey, which claimed premium IMAX and large-format screens, Dhamaal 4 has maintained consistent single-day earnings in standard screen formats across major circuits.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 14

On Day 14 (second Thursday), Dhamaal 4 added an estimated ₹2.59 crore net to its domestic tally across over 11,800 shows in India. This brings the movie's total two-week India net collection to ₹137.09 crore, with the total India gross reaching approximately ₹163.08 crore. In international markets, steady performance in regions like North America has pushed the overseas gross past ₹25 crore, driving the film's cumulative worldwide gross to nearly ₹185 crore.

The film's box office journey began with a strong opening weekend, collecting ₹14.00 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹22.50 crore on Day 2, and peaking at a franchise-best ₹28.50 crore on Day 3 (Sunday). By the end of its first week, Dhamaal 4 had accumulated ₹96.00 crore domestic net, outperforming the first-week numbers of its 2019 predecessor, Total Dhamaal.

Dhamaal 4 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1 (1st Friday) - Rs 14.00 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday) - Rs 22.50 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday) - Rs 28.50 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday) - Rs 8.75 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 9.50 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - Rs 6.75 crore

Day 7 (1st Thursday) - Rs 6.00 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday) - Rs 5.50 crore

Day 9 (2nd Saturday) - Rs 10.25 crore

Day 10 (2nd Sunday) - Rs 12.75 crore

Day 11 (2nd Monday) - Rs 3.25 crore

Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) - Rs 4.00 crore

Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) - Rs 2.75 crore

Day 14 (2nd Thursday) - Rs 2.59 crore

The film recorded an overall occupancy of around 11% to 14.5% on Day 14, with late afternoon and evening shows performing strongest in multiplexes across Bengaluru, NCR, Mumbai, and Pune.

About Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal 4 serves as the fourth chapter in Bollywood's hit comedy franchise, following Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011), and Total Dhamaal (2019). Directed by Indra Kumar, the film brings back the signature formula of a chaos-filled treasure hunt involving a group of eccentric, money-minded misfits.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Ajay Devgn as Guddu, alongside franchise veterans Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The supporting cast includes Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Anjali Anand. Released in theatres on July 10, 2026, the comedy entertainer was produced on a grand scale and continues to draw family crowds into its third weekend.

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