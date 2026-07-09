Dhamaal 4 Box Office prediction: Can Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh starrer BEAT Welcome 3, Alpha's opening day collection?

Dhamaal 4 box office prediction: Ajay Devgn's comedy is expected to open between Rs 12 16 crore in India. Here's how its advance booking, cast fees, and clash with Welcome To The Jungle and Alpha could impact its box office run.

Dhamaal 4 box office prediction

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Prediction: This weekend will see the release of Dhamaal 4. Two days before its release, on Wednesday morning, the advance booking was made available. The first result is quite good. The film sold about 8,000 tickets for its first day at PVR Inox and Cinepolis, two of the biggest national chains, as of 10 PM on Wednesday, July 8. There is still one day remaining. If the film succeeds in achieving spectacular sales in the final stretch, it will sell approximately 30,000 tickets in the top national chains. However, it will fall short of expectations given the size of the IP and the cast.

To get off to a double-digit start, Dhamaal 4 will still require some great spot booking.

Dhamaal 4 box office prediction day 1

According to Pinkvilla, Ajay Devgn's film is likely to earn between Rs. 12 crore and Rs. 16 crore in India on its opening day. The rest is dependent on audience feedback. If the film's substance impresses the audience, it might gross a lot of money at the conclusion of its run.

Dhamaal 4 to compete with Welcome 3 and Alpha

The film will face stiff competition from previous releases such as Welcome to the Jungle, Alpha, and Main Vaapas Aaunga. Let's see how the film does following its initial weekend.

Dhamaal 4 cast fees

Dhamaal 4 has a reported budget of Rs 200 crore, making it the most costly film in the franchise to date. Sanjeeda apparently has the lowest fees among the cast, earning Rs 1.5 crore. Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Esha Gupta reportedly took home Rs 2 crore apiece for their roles in the film. Arshad and Riteish reportedly received Rs 10 crore apiece for their roles as Adi and Roy in Dhamaal 4. The highest-paid star cast is Ajay, who is also co-producing Dhamaal 4, reportedly earning Rs 40 crore.

About Dhamaal 4

Helmed by Indra Kumar, the gags and humour in the fourth instalment are certainly going to be plenty as the oddball characters embark on a treasure hunt. Apart from the OG cast, the film also includes Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 10.

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