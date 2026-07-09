Dhamaal 4 cast fees: Ajay Devgn TOPS pay chart with Rs 40 crore; how much did Riteish, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey take home?

Dhamaal 4 cast fees: Ajay Devgn reportedly charged Rs 40 crore, making him the highest-paid actor in the film. Here's what Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Ravi Kishan, and the rest of the ensemble reportedly earned.

Dhamaal 4 cast fees: With just a day to go before Dhamaal 4 hits theatres, the film is already making a lot of buzz- not only because of its star-packed cast but also over the reported pay packets of its actors. While the makers haven’t officially confirmed anyone’s remuneration, some reports are claiming that Ajay Devgn is the highest-paid part of the lineup. Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 brings back that franchise’s much-loved faces, with Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi included too. The film also features Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, and Upendra Limaye in key roles. The comedy entertainer is set to release in cinemas on July 10.

Dhamaal 4 cast fees

According to media reports, Ajay Devgn has reportedly charged ₹40 crore for Dhamaal 4, making him the highest-paid actor in the film. Reports also say that Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Ravi Kishan have reportedly gotten something like Rs 10 crore for their roles, yes.

On the other hand, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Anjali Anand, and Upendra Limaye are said to be taking home around Rs 2 crore each, while Sanjeeda Shaikh has reportedly earned about Rs 1.5 crore, at least according to these claims.

Even so, none of these numbers has been officially okayed by the producers, but they still sparked a lot of online buzz. Fans are also basically counting down, like calendar days are important or something, for the film’s release.

Ajay Devgn reportedly reduced his fee

Interestingly, earlier reports suggested that Ajay Devgn agreed to reduce his usual fee to help keep the film's budget under control. Producer Bhushan Kumar had previously praised the actor for being "producer-friendly," saying Devgn chose to support the project rather than insist on a higher paycheck as production costs increased. Even after the reported reduction, he remains the highest-paid member of the cast.

Most expensive film in the franchise

Made on a reported budget of around Rs 200 crore, Dhamaal 4 is believed to be the costliest film in the franchise so far. The massive budget has largely been attributed to its multi-starrer cast, large-scale action sequences, and the ambitious treasure-hunt adventure that forms the heart of the story.

The film recently received a U/A 13+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). While no scenes were reportedly removed, the board is said to have suggested a few minor changes to certain dialogues and gestures before granting clearance for release.

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