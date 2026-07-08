Dhamaal 4 FIRST review: Ajay Devgn LAUDED, fans call Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey SOUL of the film

Dhamaal 4 first review is out! Early reactions praise Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey's chemistry, call the comedy a fun family entertainer, and reveal whether Ajay Devgn's latest franchise film lives up to expectations.

Dhamaal 4 First Review: Dhamaal 4 is the upcoming comedy entertainer starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey and Arshad Warsi. The film, which is the newest addition to the popular Dhamaal franchise, is directed by Indra Kumar. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The cast also includes Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, and Anjali Anand in key roles. Ketika Sharma, Guru Randhawa, Neil Kamal Singh, and Sanju Rathod will add to the entertainment with special songs.

Dhamaal 4 technical team and release date

Looking at the technical team, cinematography is handled by Sudhir K. Choudhary, editing by Sanjay Sankla, music by Tanishk Bagchi, Aditya Dev, Neel Kamal Singh, Sanju Rathod, and Guru Randhawa, while Amar Mohile has composed the background score. This film, being made under the banners of T-Series Films, Panorama Studios, Devgan Films, and Maruti International, is getting a grand worldwide release on July 10.

Dhamaal 4 first review out

Ahead of the release, the makers held a special screening, and the initial reviews are mixed, with special praise for Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey. A review posted on X (formerly Twitter) says, "The biggest plus point is the organic humor & situations the characters find themselves in. Ajay D, Sanjay M, Ritesh & Anjali are terrific. But the SOUL of the film is ADI-MANAV i.e. Jaaved Jaffrey & Arshad Warsi."

Review snapshot from the special screening of #Dhamaal4

Part 2:

'The biggest plus point is the organic humor & situations the characters find themselves in.

Ajay D, Sanjay M, Ritesh & Anjali are terrific. But the SOUL of the film is ADI-MANAV i. e. Jaaved Jaffrey & Arshad Warsi' — J.P.S (@TheJ_P_S) July 7, 2026

The user also spoke about the basic story plot and tweeted, "The basic story is the same but the concept, situations & character treatment are fresh. It is more adventurous & on a bigger scale. The writing & direction of Indra Kumar is very good."

Initial review snapshot from the special screening of #Dhamaal4 held on Sunday.

Part 1:

'The basic story is the same but the concept, situations & character treatment are fresh. It is more adventurous & on a bigger scale. The writing & direction of Indra Kumar is very good' — J.P.S (@TheJ_P_S) July 7, 2026

However, the user also pointed out the flaws in the movie. "The film has flaws but the fast screenplay doesn't allow you to dwell on them. In all, D4 is a fun, chaotic, feel-good treasure hunt designed especially for families & kids! The kind of escapist fun we need today."

Review snapshot from the special screening of #Dhamaal4

Part3:

'The film has flaws but the fast screenplay doesn't allow you to dwell on them.

In all, D4 is a fun, chaotic, feel good treasure hunt designed especially for families & kids! The kind of escapist fun we need today.' — J.P.S (@TheJ_P_S) July 7, 2026

Can Dhamaal 4 live up to the expectations of its previous instalments?

The last three Dhamaal films received an incredible response at the box office. In the same vein, this film, which was planned with better fun, comedy, and entertainment elements, was reviewed by the censor representatives and officials. There were no major objections to the scenes in this film. Changes and additions were suggested regarding the obscene gestures and dialogues in two scenes. The film unit responded positively to them and made the necessary changes, giving the green signal for the release of this film.

Dhamaal 4 gets UA (UA13+) certificate

Going into the details of the censor certificate of this film, this movie, which is mainly about entertainment, has been issued a UA (UA13+) certificate. According to this certificate, everyone above the age of 13 can watch it without any objections. Those below that age should watch it under the guidance of their parents. And as per the demand of the story and narration, this film has been finished with a length of 2 hours and 23 minutes without stretching it too much. That is, the run time of this film has been fixed at 143 minutes.

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