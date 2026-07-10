Dhamaal 4 X review: Ajay Devgn LAUDED, Arshad Warsi-Javed Jaffrey become BIGGEST highlight; fans call it 'Better than Welcome to the Jungle'

Dhamaal 4 early X reviews are out. While many viewers call it a hilarious family entertainer and praise Adi-Manav's return, others criticise the comedy and screenplay. Here's what social media is saying ahead of the film's release.

Dhamaal 4 X review

Dhamaal 4 X review: After the success of Welcome To The Jungle, another big Bollywood comedy is all set to entertain audiences. Dhamaal 4 arrives in theatres on July 10 and is expected to open with a strong double-digit collection at the box office. The latest instalment of the popular Dhamaal franchise brings back the much-loved duo Adi and Manav, played by Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, who have long been considered the heart of the series. Joining them are Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sanjay Mishra, while Ravi Kishan, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta, Upendra Limaye, and Anjali Anand make fresh additions to the ensemble cast.

This time, the story revolves around a chaotic treasure hunt packed with the franchise's trademark slapstick humour, misunderstandings, and over-the-top comic situations. Ahead of the film's release, early reactions from special screenings have started surfacing on social media, and the initial response has been largely positive. Many viewers have praised the film's light-hearted entertainment, with several even claiming that Dhamaal 4 is more enjoyable than Welcome To The Jungle.

Dhamaal 4 Twitter review

A major talking point in the early reviews is the return of Adi-Manav, with fans describing their scenes as the funniest moments in the film and the biggest highlight of the comedy.

Taran Adarsh took to his X handle and gave the Ajay Devgn starrer a 3.5-star rating. He called the movie "mazedaar." "Dhamaal4 lives up to its title, taking the madness to an altogether new level... LOL moments in first half, excellent post interval, with tadka of emotions in climax... Don't look for logic – this one's a stressbuster. Dhamaal4Review."

#OneWordReview...#Dhamaal4: MAZEDAAR.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐️½#Dhamaal4 lives up to its title, taking the madness to an altogether new level... LOL moments in first half, excellent post interval, with tadka of emotions in climax... Don't look for logic – this one's a stressbuster.… pic.twitter.com/4EvlaKRVhj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2026

Another user said, "Dhamaal 4 is a complete entertainer packed with comedy and fun moments. Ajay Devgn delivers a powerful performance and carries the film with confidence."

#Dhamaal4 - MOVIE REVIEW ⭐⭐⭐⭐ /5 Dhamaal 4 is a complete entertainer packed with comedy and fun moments. Ajay Devgn delivers a powerful performance and carries the film with confidence. ?#AjayDevgn #Dhamaal4Review pic.twitter.com/gUJqUNNd4g — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) July 9, 2026

A third wrote, " FINAL REVIEW of #Dhamaal4. Jo main lead hai, wo side actor hai. Jo side actor hai, wo main lead hai. Jiska comic timing achha hai, uska screentime kam hai. Jiska comic timing aajkal bahut bura hai, uska screentime jyada hai. Physical comedy ka try kiya hai, bure tarike se fail ho gaye hai. Jokes itne fuddu hai ki, hassi nhi aayegi. Unnecessary scenes daale hai. @ajaydevgn bhai sahab, fir se apne hi movie me side role?

? FINAL REVIEW of #Dhamaal4 ? ?Jo main lead hai, wo side actor hai.

?Jo side actor hai, wo main lead hai.

?Jiska comic timing achha hai, uska screentime kam hai.

?Jiska comic timing aajkal bahut bura hai, uska screentime jyada hai.

?Physical comedy ka try kiya hai, bure… — Akkian(Viratian) by heart (@DevoteeAkki) July 9, 2026

Another commented, "Dhamaal4 Review: ADVENTUROUS LAUGH-RIOT! RATING - 3.5/5." He also praised director Indra Kumar. "Director IndraKumar knows situational comedy very well and he uses several iconic references from previous films. The film has a pacy first half and a little slow second half before making the emotional byte work in the climax. Overall, a perfect family package this season."

#Dhamaal4 Review: ADVENTUROUS LAUGH-RIOT!

RATING - 3.5/5*#D4 marks a new entry to the #Dhamaal universe and keeps the franchise value intact, while expanding adventure of teasure to whole a new level.#AjayDevgn #ArshadWarsi #JaavedJaaferi and #SanjayMishra bring a lot of fun,… pic.twitter.com/9ekcYoi3Yk — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) July 9, 2026

Dhamaal 4 budget

The anticipated budget for Dhamaal 4 is Rs 150 crore. Sacnilk estimates that the film would make between Rs 12 and Rs 14 crore net on its first day in India. As of 8 pm on July 9, the movie has made over Rs 5 crore in advance reservations (with block tickets) for Day 1. Final pre-sales are expected to exceed Rs 6 crore. These figures are quite similar to the advance reservations for Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle prior to its premiere.

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