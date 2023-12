Bollywood well-known director Indra Kumar's daughter Shweta Kumar walked down the aisle with music composer Darshan Rathod on Saturday evening (December 9). Their lavish wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Aruna Irani, Anu Malik, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and more stars. The Total Dhamaal director Indra Kumar is on cloud nine and is having the best time of his life. His daughter's wedding is said to be very low-key for reasons known to them. The wedding party was held at the Club at Juhu. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ram Setu vs Thank God box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar starrer sees marginal drop; Ajay Devgn film falls way behind

Top-notch security was arranged for the star-studded wedding bash. The pre-wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi and sangeet were a fun-filled event. The bride Shweta looked stunning in a white-creamish lehenga with heavy work on it, while the groom looked handsome in a white sherwani. The newly married couple looked head over heels in love with each other as they posed for the paps post their wedding.

On the work front, Shweta made her Bollywood debut with Karzzzz in 2008. This film was the remake of Subhash Ghai's Karz starring Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim, and more stars. This film had Himesh Reshammiya and Urmila Matondkar in main roles. The movie did not do well at the box office.

Shweta's father Indra Kumar decided to have a sequel to his 1990 film Dil starring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit. But, the film never materialized.