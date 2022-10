has been in the news for her alleged one-sided love affair with cricketer Rishabh Pant. While Urvashi has remained mum on dating Rishabh or having any kind of emotional connection with him, fans believe that her cryptic posts are intended for Rishabh. And now Dhanashree Verma's new post while leaving for Australia has left netizens in a tizzy.

Taking it to Instagram, Dhanashree posted a picture of herself being seated in an airplane informing fans that she is leaving for Australia to be with her husband Yuzvendra Chahal during the T20 World Cup. She borrowed Urvashi's caption and wrote, "My love (heart emoji) led me to Australia. literally. Got to be there for my man & India." She is seen with a knee cap as she has been recovering from a knee surgery. Her husband Yuzvendra dropped two heart emojis.

Many social media users felt that Dhanashree was trolling Urvashi over her cryptic post for Rishabh Pant as she too left for Australia a few days ago. Netizens couldn't resist themselves from further making fun of Urvashi and her alleged obsession towards the cricketer. She had earlier shared a flight selfie on Instagram and wrote, "Followed my (black heart emoji), and it led me to Australia (movie camera emoji)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

A few days ago, Urvashi had shared a cryptic post for Karwa Chauth and was seen dressed in a red saree. She completed her look with a mangalsutra and sindoor. "Prem main padi premika ko, sindoor se priye kuch nahi hota!! Saari rasm rivaaz ke saath chahiye umar bhar ka saath piya tumse," she had captioned the image.

Social media users thought Urvashi's post was directed towards Rishabh and asked the actress to leave the cricketer alone. It was in 2018, when rumours started brewing that Rishabh and Urvashi were dating as they were spotted together. However, later, the cricketer debunked all rumours with a picture with Isha Negi.