The internet had a field day sharing memes on Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal after his wife and YouTube Dhanashree Verma dropped 'Chahal' surname from her Instagram account. The development took place after Yuzi shared a picture on his Instagram story that read, "New Life Loading." This sparked rumours of their divorce. However, Dhanashree has finally cleared the air about the speculations of their separation. Also Read - Pushpa: Dhanashree Verma dances on songs from Allu Arjun-Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer; fans warn cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

Reacting to the massive meme fest surrounding her divorce with Yuzi, Dhanashree wrote on Instagram, "A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone.” Yuzi also shared the same statement on his Instagram handle. Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree posts THIS comment on Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli in an Ask Me session

It all started when Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha recently hosted Dhanashree and Shreyas Iyer. Their picture was shared by the Mumbai Indians batter on Instagram and trolled Yuzi saying, "About last night. Sorry @yuzi_chahal23 we didn't miss you." Soon, it led to people taking potshots at Yuzi and started speculating that something was wrong between him and Dhanashree.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra got married in December 2020. She had told Hindustan Times that they started as a student-teacher relationship in April, 2020. "He had seen my dance videos on YouTube and knew about my work. During the lockdown, Yuzi decided to learn a few new things, including dance. So, he got in touch with me and we started our classes. Slowly we became friends and sort of felt a connect,” she had said.

She had further said that Yuzi is humble, down-to-earth, friendly and a total family guy. His humility bowled her over and she wanted someone like Yuzi as her llife partner. "We both are ambitious and are supportive of each other’s profession. We both are fun loving, so there’s never going to be a dull moment,” she had added.