The internet has gone wild about Dhanush's new appearance. He shaved off his bushy beard and went completely bald. The actor paid a visit to Tirupati and offered the Lord his tonsured head. On social media, a number of images and videos of the actor and his new have gone viral. Also Read - Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush impresses in angry, intense look as he gets ready to fight for love, fans get goosebumps

Along with his children Yatra and Linga, Dhanush travelled to the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. They were joined by his parents, Vijayalakshmi and Kasthuri Raja, for the trip to the temple. He shaved off his hair and beard before his early morning darshan. These pictures show him wearing a cap on his head, a mask covering his face, and a Rudraksha garland around his neck. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut refused to work in Dhanush starrer D50? Here’s why

Dhanush's D50 new look

According to rumours, Dhanush chose this new appearance for his forthcoming movie D50. In his future flick, he'll appear in a new avatar. Dhanush will both direct and star in this Sun Pictures-produced movie. According to rumours, SJ Surya and other actors would portray the movie's main roles. The film's cast and crew have not yet been made public. This movie will be funded by Sun Pictures. D50's other specifications have not yet been disclosed. Also Read - BollywoodLife Awards 2023: Where and when to watch LIVE; Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Urfi Javed and more; check nominations and winners

Trending Now

Upcoming film Captain Miller

Captain Miller, a historical drama with a pre-independence setting that might be based on actual occurrences. The film is expected to be the greatest budget that Dhanush has ever worked on and also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Niveditaa Sathish, Shivaraj Kumar, Sundeep Kishan, and Edward Sonnenblick.