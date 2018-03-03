Dhanush's Vada Chennai first look to be revealed on March 8

Tamil superstar Dhanush today announced that the first look of his social drama, Vada Chennai will be revealed on March 8. The film is directed by Vetrimaaran and has been in the making for three years now. It is a big film and will be released in three parts. The shoot for the film was over in February. He took to Twitter and wrote: After three years of hard work, Vada Chennai’s first look announcement.... On Thursday, March 8. The actor-director combo have worked before in films like Polladhavan and Aadukalam.

Dhanush earlier gave a statement to Firstpost about the film, saying, “Vada Chennai is not an art-house film. It will be an ultra-commercial movie. We are shooting each part separately. We will shoot the next part after the release of the first part.” The film was said to be a gangster drama but the makers refuted it saying that it was a human story. Other actors in the film are Andrea Jeremiah, Aishwarya Rajesh and Samuthirakani. It is a joint collaboration between Lyca Productions and Wunderbar Films.

Director Vetrimaaran said at an event, "Contrary to reports, Vada Chennai is not a gangster drama. It's a film about a society. The story chronicles the lives of people inhabiting a village for over 35 years. Since we have so much to narrate, we thought it could be made in two or three parts. We will take the final call about the next part after seeing the response for the first film."