Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol entered the industry recently with a new movie called Dono. The film also starred Paloma, Poonam Dhillon's daughter in it. Dharmendra had extended his wishes to his grandson as his film was released in theatres a couple of weeks ago. The legend doesn't leave an opportunity to support his family members whenever he can. Recently, Dharmendra talked about his kissing scene and Rajveer's kissing in Dono. Also Read - Akshay Kumar to Abhay Deol: Celebs who got brutally honest in interviews and set the internet on fire

Dharmendra compares Rajveer Deol's kissing scene with his kissing scene

Dharmendra talked about his kissing scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Rajveer's kissing scene in Dono. Dharmendra kissed Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It was a surprise for the audience and became the talk of the town for many weeks. Dharmendra, who recently attended the Durga Puja Pandal in the city opened up on the discussion on his kiss and Rajveer's kiss. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol NOT invited for Hema Malini 75th birthday bash? [Exclusive]

Dharmendra shares that films are a medium for them to connect with the audience and he chooses roles that connect to his heart. He talks about Rajveer's kissing scene in Dono saying that he doesn't know how many kisses he has had but he kissed once and it became the talk of the town. "Mere ek kiss ka shor hogaya," the veteran said. Also Read - When Hema Malini was allegedly attacked by Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol for marrying Dharmendra

Trending Now

Rajveer Deol on Dharmendra's kissing scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rajveer Deol was asked about Dharmendra's kissing scene in the Karan Johar movie. He laughed and said that they (his family) were not surprised. Rajveer also reacted to the audience's reaction to the kiss. "Whoever is 80 and gets the chance to do that, I am like, let them enjoy it na man. Get off their back," Rajveer told Siddharth Kannan.

Watch this entertainment news video here:

Meanwhile, Dono could not create the magic that the buzz tried to develop. Both Rajveer and Paloma, however, earned praise for their performances. Avinsh Barjatya, who made his debut as a director also got praised.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra has been sharing loads of videos on his Instagram account. He recently shared a reel video wherein he was seen cycling and working out. The veteran star has been inspiring everyone every day.