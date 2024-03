Dharmendra Deol has once again sent social media users into a frenzy. The veteran actor recently shared a picture on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he is seen pleading to God for mercy and peace. Prior to this post, the actor also recently posted a picture of himself where he appeared to be in a poor state and was having dry bread. As the senior Bollywood actor is sharing back-to-back posts which certainly look worrisome, netizens are now in a dilemma and are asking the actor in the comment section if everything is okay with him. Also Read - Dharmendra Deol fans worried as the actor seems in poor health in his latest picture

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Esha Deol have the sweetest birthday wish for papa Dharmendra [View Pics]

Dharmendra Deol pleads with God to show mercy in his latest post

In the post below, Dharmendra Deol has uploaded a still from one of his old movies. He captioned the picture as, 'Gunah bakhsh de….. ab … aur saza na de….. hum toot chale…. ab .. aur imtihan na le…. tere raham o karam pe hain……. tera raham o karam bana rahe……..?' (Oh Lord, please forgive my sins. Don't punish me more. I am at your mercy. Please always keep your blessings on me.) Check out the post below. Also Read - Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: Karan Deol's acting makes grandpa Dharmendra cry in a few scenes

Trending Now

Gunah bakhsh de….. ab … aur saza na de…..hum toot chale….ab ..aur imtihan na le…. tere raham o karam pe hain……. tera raham o karam bana rahe……..? pic.twitter.com/042fQEmfhd — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 1, 2024

As soon as the post was uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter), social media users once again got worried for the actor and asked if everything is okay with him. Check out the reactions below.

Kya hua sirji ? — Manisha Patel (@Manishapetal) March 2, 2024

Thik ho Sir Aap..? — زیبا ? (@Zebaqureshisk) March 2, 2024

Peace mercy and blessings of almighty GOD on you sir @aapkadharam — Zubair Ahmad (@ZubairA81673023) March 1, 2024

Dharam paji ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Hope you are well.

God bless you. ❤️❤️??? — Ratan N. Tata (Parody) (@RNTata2024) March 2, 2024

Are you alright ? — Manisha Patel (@Manishapetal) March 2, 2024

Bhaji hopefully everything is fine. God bless — Vicky ? (@manmohan1967) March 1, 2024

Dharmendra Deol fans worried as the actor seems in poor health

Yesterday when Dharmendra Deol posted the above picture, fans were worried about the actor's health and asked him if he is alright. The actor said he is doing fine; it's just that he has fractured his leg. Fans eventually had a sigh of relief when they heard it from the actor himself that he is doing fine and there's nothing to worry.