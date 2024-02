Bollywood's veteran star Dharmendra is considered the OG He-Man of the film industry. The actor still manages to make females go weak in the knees with his charming personality. The actor was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alonsgide Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Well, Dharmendra is one of the most loved stars who adores his fans and stays in touch with them through his social media. He loves sharing anecdotes and photos on his Instagram handle and responds to his fans. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - When Esha Deol remarried Bharat Takhtani in 2017 during Godh Bharai; said 'Life is beautiful'

Recently, Dharmendra shared a picture with the chocolate boy of Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor and expressed his love for him. The picture looks quite old, maybe during the initial days of Ranbir's award function. Dharmendra captioned the post as, "Loving and talented boy ?". Also Read - Dharmendra wants daughter Esha Deol to rethink about her separation with hubby Bharat Takhtani? [Exclusive]

Have a look at Dharmendra's post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Dharmendra's son Bobby Deol who recently worked with Ranbir in Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Animal film liked the picture that his father shared. Bobby and Ranbir's on-screen rivalry left the audience in love with their pairing. Bobby played the antagonist but managed to impress everyone with his acting skills.

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Ikkis with Amitabh Bachchan's grandchild Agastya Nanda.