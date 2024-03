Dharmendra fans have been worried seeing his latest posts on social media. In both the pictures he looked extremely unwell. Fans got worried thinking what went wrong with the veteran star. It seems he was under the weather but he is recovering slowly. The star is resting it out at home and taking all precautions. Dharmendra had gone on a road trip with sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol to Udaipur. A source told Hindustan Times that he had been unwell for two weeks but he is recovering now. The weakness was very evident on his face, which is why fans got worried. Also Read - Dharmendra makes another cryptic post saying 'toh hum chalte hain'; worried fans question 'Kyu aise keh rahe ho'

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

The occasion was the wedding of his granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary. She is the daughter of Kiran Chaudhri and his daughter Ajieta Deol. Dharmendra apparently sustained injuries while dancing at the wedding. He fell down and hurt himself. The video of Bobby Deol dancing on Jamal Kudu at the wedding was viral all over. Dharmendra and his family made news throughout 2023. Also Read - Esha Deol shares a post about the dark days after announcing divorce with Bharat Takhtani

The veteran star was seen as the grandfather of Shahid Kapoor in the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. People liked his character a lot. In 2023, he made news for his kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The scene left people whistling in the cinema halls. He is also a part of Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis where he plays the role of Arun Khetarpal's father. Agastya Nanda plays the main role in the film. Also Read - Dharmendra expresses his love for Bobby Deol's Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor, here's what he has to say