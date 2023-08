The entire world was happy to see this Deol reunion, as it was the first time Sunny Deol posed with sister Esha Deol at the Gadar 2 screening, and everyone was cheering for these Deol siblings. Esha Deol shared the pictures of her posing along with her big brothers and shared how happy she was. And now their father and veteran actor Dharmendra shared the video of his kids posing together publicly on his Instagram account with an emotional song, and the fans are weeping happy tears after seeing this video and are singing Apne toh apne hote hai. Dharmendra was the first to initiate an apology to Hema Malini and his daughters for not being invited to Karan Deol's wedding, and this seems to have broken all the barriers forever. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection Day 3: Sunny Deol film creates a riot; will earn Rs 130 crore in total by Sunday

Watch the video of Dharmendra getting extremely emotional after seeing his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol posing with daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol at the special screening of Gadar 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharam_Hema_ (@dharam_hema_)

Dharmendra got married to Hema Malini for the second time, and it is claimed that his first family was unhappy with his decision and hence maintained their distance from them, but after years they are together, and the happiest person is Dharmendra.

Atlast....... Family Reunion happened. It's long time due & finally they all came together for #Gadar2. Good to see #EshaDeol & #AhanaDeol with their brothers #SunnyDeol & #BobbyDeol. Just Loved this Reunion ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/Wp02ncqgfR — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) August 12, 2023

ON PUBLIC DEMAND ? #SunnyDeol #EshaDeol #AhanaDeol #BobbyDeol seen together for the first time??? Esha hosted a special screening of #Gadar2 ❤️❤️❤️ Follow for more updates ⭐ pic.twitter.com/nvIaWlco1B — Karan Bhardwaj (@BornOfWeb) August 12, 2023

This reunion video of the Deol siblings went viral, and ever since it was celebrating their brotherhood, fans cannot wait to see them in a film together. Esha has been making the first steps right from congratulating Karan Deol for his wedding to wishing bhaiya Sunny Deol for his film Gadar 2, and celebrating the success of the film.