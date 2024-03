After Amitabh Bachchan, the another veteran star who is the most active on social media is Dharmendra Deol. The legendary actor ensures to stay connected with his friends and fans through Twitter and Instagram. Almost everyday he would make a post expressing his thoughts and feelings. However, some of his cryptic posts leave his fans worried. Just yesterday, he had penned a post asking God to show him mercy. Today, another post of Dharmendra has gone viral and left fans worried. Also Read - Esha Deol shares a post about the dark days after announcing divorce with Bharat Takhtani

Dharmendra Deol's cryptic post leaves fans wondering and worried

Dharmendra Deol made an early morning post that read 'Achha to hum chalte hai.' He shared a throwback picture along with it. This post comes after his another Twitter post that read,'Gunah bakhsh de ab . aur saza na de . hum toot chal ab aur imtihan na le. tere raham o karam pe hain tera raham o karam bana rahe?' (Oh Lord, please forgive my sins. Don't punish me more. I am at your mercy. Please always keep your blessings on me.) " Thus his fans are all worried and wondering why the veteran star is making such posts. One fan questioned why is he making such posts while another one wrote, "Aap ko kya lagta hai dharam ji ki ham aap ko kahi jane denge kahi nahi jane denge ham aap ko hamesh hamara saath dena padega aap ko or swasth bhi rehna padega ham sabke liye love u dharam ji." Also Read - When Esha Deol remarried Bharat Takhtani in 2017 during Godh Bharai; said 'Life is beautiful'

Check out Dharmendra Deol's post below:

Achha to hum chalte hai……. pic.twitter.com/4GMZg0O2AP — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 2, 2024

Here's a video of Dharmendra

After a long gap, Dharmendra Deol has now made a comeback to films too. He was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani along with Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Jaya Bachchan. His kiss with Shabana Azmi grabbed a lot of attention too. Latest he was seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya along with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He played the role of Jai Singh Agnihotri.